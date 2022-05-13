Situated in the unlikely setting of the balcony in the heart of the shopping centre, the pub had quite an edgy reputation and was a magnet for free spirits and a safe haven for people who wanted to act and dress how they wanted.

Many former regulars and staff have kept in touch since The Broadsword closed its doors in the mid 1980s and there is a Facebook page dedicated to the much missed watering hole.

These photos, that belong to Alison Hobley, may be decades old but the fun, friendship and good times shared back in the day is clear to see.

1. Amazing images of iconic Burnley town centre pub 'on the balcony'

