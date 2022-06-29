15 of Burnley's greatest assets, according to Express readers

From our precious parks to the country's greatest ever fast bowler, here are 15 of the best, according to you.
1. Towneley Hall
Towneley Hall has been the widely considered the 'jewel in Burnley's crown' for centuries, and still attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Photo: Unknown
2. Parks
You can't mention Towneley Hall without acknowledging the stunning parkland that surrounds it. And you can't mention Towneley Park without acknowledging all the other beautiful parks our borough boasts - so here's to Thompson Park (pictured), Queen's Park, Memorial Park, Scott Park, and Ightenhill Park; keep those Green Flags flying.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Countryside
The gorgeous greenery isn't confined to our parks either. We possibly take it for granted on occasion, but the countryside that surrounds us is as spectacular as it is sprawling.
Photo: John Deehan
4. Burnley Football Club
It doesn't matter which league Burnley Football Club is playing its football in, the club will always be one of this town's greatest assets. We'll wait until Vincent Kompany has exetend the Clarets' 12-year unbeaten run against Blackburn before adding him to the list.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley