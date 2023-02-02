15 beautiful dogs looking for their forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

2 . Pendle Dogs

About Cleo...Cleo is an 11-month old small/medium cross breed. She is struggling to adapt to life in the kennels and needs a special foster home. She is a lovely young girl who came into care due to her previous home struggling to meet her needs. Unfortunately, this meant she was very poorly socialised as a puppy. Because of her poor start, she is a highly strung girl who struggles with lots of things and can very quickly go over threshold causing reactive behaviour towards strangers and other dogs. The charity is looking for a quiet, confident and experienced foster home with a large garden for her to exercise in, in Burnley or Pendle, so that volunteers can help her new owners build her confidence and focus. Cleo cannot be walked in public at present as she struggles to cope with the outside world but she is a clever girl and loves learning new things and brain games.

