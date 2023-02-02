15 beautiful dogs looking for their forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

Two animal rescues are looking for forever homes for 15 dogs.
Pendle Dogs and Pennine Animal Welfare Society currently have the following adorable dogs available for adoption between them.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these lovely pets, visit the Pendle Dogs or Pennine Animal Welfare Society website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
See our photo gallery to find out more about each dog and which charity they are available through:
1. Pendle Dogs
About Morgan...Morgan is a nine-year-old cross breed who is a sweet girl with everyone she meets but out and about she can be lead reactive to other dogs. She’s not actually dog aggressive, just unsure of strange dogs. This is something the charity will offer behavioural support for once she is in her home.
Morgan loves to play with other dogs and could live with one with careful introductions. Morgan is insecure on her lead causing her to react when out and about but she soon calms down. She’s an affectionate, calm girl.
Photo: Submit
2. Pendle Dogs
About Cleo...Cleo is an 11-month old small/medium cross breed. She is struggling to adapt to life in the kennels and needs a special foster home. She is a lovely young girl who came into care due to her previous home struggling to meet her needs. Unfortunately, this meant she was very poorly socialised as a puppy.
Because of her poor start, she is a highly strung girl who struggles with lots of things and can very quickly go over threshold causing reactive behaviour towards strangers and other dogs.
The charity is looking for a quiet, confident and experienced foster home with a large garden for her to exercise in, in Burnley or Pendle, so that volunteers can help her new owners build her confidence and focus.
Cleo cannot be walked in public at present as she struggles to cope with the outside world but she is a clever girl and loves learning new things and brain games.
Photo: Submit
3. Pennine Animal Welfare Society
About Elsa...Elsa is an eight-year-old Dutch Shepherd and a long-term foster placement is being sought for her. She has had lots of puppies in the past and is a very strong girl who will walk very nicely with a gentle leader.
She loves playing football, is extremely intelligent and can jump very high so she would need 6ft fencing minimum in the garden.
No children under 16.
Photo: Pennine Animal Welfare Society
4. Pendle Dogs
About Milo...Milo is an eight-month-old Mal cross breed who knows his stuff and is a well-trained pup looking for an active or working home.
He is a lovely young boy, who is very focused and steady for his age but will probably test boundaries until he gets settled into a routine in his new home.
Milo is looking for a savvy home with experience of young working dogs like him. He is very responsive to training and will be a fantastic dog in the right hands.
He needs a home with no children or cats and could possibly live with another steady dog with careful introductions.
Photo: Submit