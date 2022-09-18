1. Bethany and Daisie 1.jpg

Bethany Marshall (right) and her best friend Daisie Lumsden who are both 10. Pictured here with the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley at the Royal Proclamation last weekend, Bethany crocheted a crown which she presented at the event with a marmalade sandwich as a nod to the Queen's encounter with Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee.

Photo: submitted