14 photos of your own unique and special tributes to Her Majesty as Burnley prepares to say a final farewell to the Queen
As the nation prepares to say a final farewell to the Queen at her state funeral, we take a look back at just some of the lovely tributes the people of Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley created for Her Majesty.
By Sue Plunkett
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:53 pm
From crocheted toppers of the royal crown on postboxes and displays in shop windows to a solitary flag in a pile of rocks at the very top of Pendle and masses of floral tributes, the area has done the Queen proud.
