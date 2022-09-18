News you can trust since 1877
14 photos of your own unique and special tributes to Her Majesty as Burnley prepares to say a final farewell to the Queen

As the nation prepares to say a final farewell to the Queen at her state funeral, we take a look back at just some of the lovely tributes the people of Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley created for Her Majesty.

By Sue Plunkett
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:53 pm

From crocheted toppers of the royal crown on postboxes and displays in shop windows to a solitary flag in a pile of rocks at the very top of Pendle and masses of floral tributes, the area has done the Queen proud.

1. Bethany and Daisie 1.jpg

Bethany Marshall (right) and her best friend Daisie Lumsden who are both 10. Pictured here with the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley at the Royal Proclamation last weekend, Bethany crocheted a crown which she presented at the event with a marmalade sandwich as a nod to the Queen's encounter with Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee.

Photo: submitted

2. postbox 1.jpg

This eye catching postbox topper of a royal crown was lovingly crocheted by the Barlick Yarn Fairies and is on display in Colne.

Photo: submitted

3. Corgi topper.jpg

This magnificent crocheted postbox topper was made by the Barlick Yarn Fairies and is on display in Barnoldswick

Photo: submitted

4. Adele's portrait of the Queen.v1.jpg

Padiham's Adele Geraghty painted this lovely portrait of the Queen on wood using oil paint and a knife.

Photo: submitted

QueenBurnleyHer MajestyPendleRibble Valley
Page 1 of 4