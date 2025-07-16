13 photos from Pendleside Hospice's first Race Across Pendle

By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Pendleside Hospice has enjoyed huge success at its first Race Across Pendle.

The brand-new challenge, inspired by the hit TV show, Race Across the World, brought together seven pairs of adventurous and dedicated participants last weekend, raising an incredible £14,000 so far.

Here are 13 photos from the event:

13 photos from Pendleside Hospice's first Race Across Pendle.

1. Ady and Maj

Photo: Submit



2. Sol and Ed

Photo: Submit



3. Start point

Photo: Submit



4. Sam and Shaune

Photo: Submit

