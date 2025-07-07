13 old photos revealing how these Burnley streets looked in days gone by
These fantastic photos reveal how some of Burnley’s streets looked decades ago.
1. Manchester Road, Burnley (c. 1908)
Manchester Road, Burnley (c. 1908). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
2. Group of children in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley (c. 1910)
Group of children in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley (c. 1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
3. Residents of Cog Lane, Burnley (c.1890)
Residents of Cog Lane, Burnley (c.1890). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
4. Rectory Road, Stoneyholme, Burnley (c.1900)
Rectory Road, Stoneyholme, Burnley (c.1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council