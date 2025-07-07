13 old photos revealing how these Burnley streets looked in days gone by

By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:29 BST
These fantastic photos reveal how some of Burnley’s streets looked decades ago.
Manchester Road, Burnley (c. 1908). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Manchester Road, Burnley (c. 1908)

Manchester Road, Burnley (c. 1908). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council

Group of children in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley (c. 1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Group of children in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley (c. 1910)

Group of children in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley (c. 1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council

Residents of Cog Lane, Burnley (c.1890). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Residents of Cog Lane, Burnley (c.1890)

Residents of Cog Lane, Burnley (c.1890). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council

Rectory Road, Stoneyholme, Burnley (c.1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Rectory Road, Stoneyholme, Burnley (c.1900)

Rectory Road, Stoneyholme, Burnley (c.1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council

