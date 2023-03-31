News you can trust since 1877
13 of the highest-rated dentists in and around Burnley

13 of the highest-rated dentists in Burnley according to Google reviews

Whether it’s the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

By Jon Peake
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:41 BST

With that in mind we found the 13 highest-rated dentists in and around Burnley according to reviews from patients on Google.

All have a rating of 4.5 or more from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

In no particular order here they are ...

Bupa Dental Care on Red Lion Street, Burnley, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 118 Google reviews

1. Bupa Dental Care

Bupa Dental Care on Red Lion Street, Burnley, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 118 Google reviews Photo: Google

Briercliffe Road Dental Practice on Briercliffe Road, Burnley, has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 140 Google reviews

2. Briercliffe Road Dental Practice

Briercliffe Road Dental Practice on Briercliffe Road, Burnley, has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 140 Google reviews Photo: Google

Queensgate Dental Practice on Colne Road, Burnley, has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 40 Google reviews

3. Queensgate Dental Practice

Queensgate Dental Practice on Colne Road, Burnley, has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 40 Google reviews Photo: Google

mydentist on Padiham Road, Burnley, has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 192 Google reviews

4. mydentist

mydentist on Padiham Road, Burnley, has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 192 Google reviews Photo: Google

