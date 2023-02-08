13 mechanics and garages in Burnley with a perfect 5-star rating from Google reviews

Burnley is awash with talented mechanics whether you need a quick service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul.

We trawled through Google reviews to find the mechanics and garages with a 5 out of 5 rating from at least 10 reviews – and we found 13.

Also rated 5 out of 5 but with less than 10 reviews are: Burnley Auto Mechanical on Arthur Street, G & S Motors on Reynold Street, Bracewell Tyres and servs, I D Mechanics, B W Autocare, Central Garage on Acre Street, Fastlane Auto Services on Marlborough Street, Rabz & Dabz Autos on Stanley Street, Briercliffe Motors in Briercliffe, Enfield Motor Services in Farrington Close, Burnley Tyres on Colne Road, Railway Street Tyres on Railway Street, Firm Tyres on Daneshouse Road, Forge MOT & Tyres on Church Street, B A Service Centre on Cavour Street, Read Auto Tec on Gannow Lane, S Calland Autos on Fleetwood Road, Padiham, Central Garage on Wheatlea Lane Road, Fence, The Bike Doctor on Farrington Court, Bates Car & Commercial on Park Road, Padiham, Car Fault Scanner on Springwood Road, The Grange on Higham Street, Padiham, Mobile Tyre Fitting Service on Accrington Road and Grove Mill Motors on Grove Lane, Padiham.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more mechanics and garages in Burnley all with a great rating of 4.5 to 4.9.

In no particular order here are the 13 mechanics and garages in Burnely with top marks from customers who left reviews on Google ...

13 5-star rated mechanics and garages in Burnley

Highmount Garage (Auto Repair Shop) Highmount Garage on Prestwich Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 27 Google reviews. Telephone 01282 830823

J B Autos (Auto Repair Shop) J B Autos on Burdett Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 22 Google reviews. Telephone 01282 830801

R H Classics (Auto Repair Shop) R H Classics on Cobden Street, Briercliffe, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 38 Google reviews. Telephone 01282 832857