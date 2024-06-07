11 old photos looking back at memorable Burnley buildings

By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Jun 2024, 16:36 BST
Here are 11 old photos looking back at memorable Burnley buildings.

The images are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Platers and Stampers - later Prestige, Burnley (c.1937). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Platers and Stampers - later Prestige, Burnley (c.1937)

Platers and Stampers - later Prestige, Burnley (c.1937). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Prestige Building (1986). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Prestige Building (1986)

Prestige Building (1986). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Martin's Bank, Manchester Road, Burnley (1965). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Martin's Bank, Manchester Road, Burnley (1965)

Martin's Bank, Manchester Road, Burnley (1965). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Refuse Destruction Works, Burnley (c.1927). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Refuse Destruction Works, Burnley (c.1927)

Refuse Destruction Works, Burnley (c.1927). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

