The images are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. Platers and Stampers - later Prestige, Burnley (c.1937)
Platers and Stampers - later Prestige, Burnley (c.1937). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. Prestige Building (1986)
Prestige Building (1986). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Martin's Bank, Manchester Road, Burnley (1965)
Martin's Bank, Manchester Road, Burnley (1965). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
4. Refuse Destruction Works, Burnley (c.1927)
Refuse Destruction Works, Burnley (c.1927). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC