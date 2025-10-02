10 photos of Spring Into Action's latest inclusive disco in Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 10:49 BST
Spring Into Action has hosted another fabulous inclusive disco in Burnley.

Here are 10 photos from the event:

Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco.

1. Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco

Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco.

2. Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco

Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco.

3. Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco

Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco.

4. Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco

Meet N Match Spring Into Action inclusive disco. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice