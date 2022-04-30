Long View, School Lane, Cliviger

10 photos of Burnley home recognised by the Royal Institute of Architects that would not look out of place on TV show 'Grand Designs'

Described as a 'truly aspirational home' this detached five bedroomed bungalow in Cliviger has been awarded recognition by the Royal Institute of Architects.

By Sue Plunkett
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:36 pm

Located in an elevated position with panoramic views, Long View, School Lane, is on the market with Petty Real estate agents in Burnley and it has been described as 'one of the most striking homes in the region.'

Key features of the home include an open-plan kitchen/living room with circular breakfast island and floor-2-ceiling windows with views.

The dramatic interior uses state-of-the-art materials and techniques and bespoke artwork and kitchen fittings and underfloor heating throughout.

The property is complemented by LED lighting and underfloor heating throughout, a detached double garage and part covered outside patio, seating and barbecue areas where you can sit and admire the specially commissioned artwork within the garden, all contained with traditional dry stone walling.

For more information contact Petty on 01282 415111.

1. Long View, School Lane, Cliviger

Long View in School Lane, Cliviger

Photo: submitted

2. Long View, School Lane, Cliviger

Long View, School Lane, Cliviger

Photo: submitted

3. Long View, School Lane, Cliviger

Long View, School Lane, Cliviger

Photo: submitted

4. Long View, School Lane, Cliviger

Long View, School Lane, Cliviger

Photo: submitted

