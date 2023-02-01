Newly weds Craig and Kate Baron celebrated with a night on the tiles in Burnley after tying the knot at Burnley Register Office on Saturday.

After the low key ceremony, the couple had photos taken in Towneley Park before enjoying a meal at Wilfred's restaurant in Burnley followed by an overnight stay at Crow Wood Hotel.

Craig was desperate to watch his beloved Manchester United play in the English FA Cup, so the couple headed into town and were snapped watching the Reds beat Reading 3-1 in Mojitos.

Kate is a specialist nurse at Burnley General Hospital and Craig is a construction worker. They have two children, George (10) and Grace (5), who are very excited to be the ring bearer and flower girl when the couple hold a big wedding celebration for all their family and friends in June.

Undefined: readMore

1 . 10 photos of Kate and Craig Baron saying "I do" at Burnley Register Office . Photo: Carolyn at Small Adventures Photography Photo Sales

2 . 10 photos of Kate and Craig Baron saying "I do" at Burnley Register Office . Photo: Carolyn at Small Adventures Photography Photo Sales

3 . 10 photos of Kate and Craig Baron saying "I do" at Burnley Register Office . Photo: Carolyn at Small Adventures Photography Photo Sales

4 . 10 photos of Kate and Craig Baron saying "I do" . Photo: Carolyn at Small Adventures Photography Photo Sales