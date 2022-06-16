The former Adelphi Pub on Railway Street, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
10 of Burnley's grottiest buildings
Burnley has seen a lot of investment in recent years with several new buildings erected and some of our proud industrial past brought back to life, but we have identified 10 grotty and dilapidated buildings still blighting the landscape.
By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:16 pm
Recognise any of these?
1. The former Woodtop School
The former Woodtop School on Accrington Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard