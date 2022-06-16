The former Adelphi Pub on Railway Street, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

10 of Burnley's grottiest buildings

Burnley has seen a lot of investment in recent years with several new buildings erected and some of our proud industrial past brought back to life, but we have identified 10 grotty and dilapidated buildings still blighting the landscape.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:16 pm

Recognise any of these?

1. The former Woodtop School

The former Woodtop School on Accrington Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Former Builders Merchants

Former Builders Merchants on Hammerton Street, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Lambert Howarth

Lambert Howarth, Finsley Gate, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. The Empire Theatre

The Empire Theatre on Cow Lane, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3