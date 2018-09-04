People urged to join in discussion on the future of Burnley mill museum

People are being invited to a meeting about the future of Queen Street Mill Textile Museum.



The meeting, called Community Conversation, will take place on Thursday at the museum from 6pm with plans to set up a Friends Group among the items to be discussed.

One of the looms inside Queen Street Mill

County Coun. Cosima Towneley, chairman of the Cabinet Working Group for Museums, said: "I hope that anyone who is interested in the future of Queen Street Mill comes along to the meeting.



"I'm really keen to hear local voices, and make sure that they are heard. We have a wealth of passion and talent in the area, and I want to encourage this.

"I'd especially love to hear people's thoughts on the setting up of a Friends Group for the museum, and whether or not they think that this would be a good way forward.



"It really doesn't matter whether you are a lover of history, want to find out more yourself, or live nearby. If you want to be involved, just come along with your ideas and discuss them face-to-face. Your thoughts and ideas are really important to us."



There's no need to book, just drop in for a chat and refreshments.



The meeting will start with a tour of the museum.