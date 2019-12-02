People in Burnley still back the monarchy, survey shows

People in Burnley still back the monarchy, new research on attitudes towards the Royal Family across Great Britain shows.

A survey of 21,000 people carried out by the publisher UnHerd in association with the pollster FocalData found support for the monarchy was still high across most of the country.

Participants were asked how much they agreed with the statement "I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the Royal Family".

The responses were then analysed to create a model for each constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status.

In Burnley, 52% support the monarchy, compared to 22% who don't, with the rest undecided.

Of these, 20% strongly agree with the statement, while 32% said they simply agree.

The constituencies were ranked based on how many agree versus disagree, with the top ranking being the most pro-monarchist.

Burnley placed 433rd of 632 constituencies – not including the 18 in Northern Ireland.

Old Bexley and Sidcup, in London, was the most supportive, with both the highest agreement (68%) and the lowest disagreement (12%).

Just three constituencies – Liverpool Riverside, Manchester Central and Glasgow Central – were home to more republicans than royalists.

Across Britain as a whole, 48% of people support the monarchy, 25% do not, and 28% are not sure.

Suburban and rural areas dominated the top spots, while all of the 10 least monarchist areas were in major cities.

Paul Embery, from UnHerd, said the results demonstrated a widening cultural schism between cities and the rest of the country, which pre-dates the turmoil caused by Brexit.

He said: “Though ostensibly about the Royal Family, the poll results highlight something more profound about our country.

“They illustrate the extent to which we have tipped into a very real cultural war, with competing values and priorities vying for ascendancy.

“Much of our political discourse and debate must now be seen through this prism. We had better get used to it.”