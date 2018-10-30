Pendleside Hospice thanks youth football team for generous donation

A recently folded youth football team in Burnley is celebrating one final goal after raising money Pendleside Hospice.

Ightenleigh Under 12s donated £700 to the hospice after they sold a storage container which had been used to store their football equipment.

The team, which had run for six years, also donated their football kits to the Jack and Jill School in Choma, Africa.

Adam Sattar, the former team coach, attended the hospice on Monday to present the cheque to Pendleside Hospice and was accompanied by his wife, Kathryn, who had collected subs and their daughter, Nadia, who had served refreshments while the club was running.