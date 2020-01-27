Pendleside Hospice raises a glass to record-breaking Pendle Pub Walk

The tenth annual Pendle Pub Walk has so far raised a staggering £111,870 for Pendleside Hospice.

The record-breaking amount was unveiled at a special meeting of the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside and hospice representatives.

The club launched the first pub walk in 2009 with just 40 people taking part. The 2019 event in June saw around 2,400 people register for the fundraiser which takes in a scenic route and a host of pubs and clubs in the shadow of Pendle Hill.

And registrations are now open for the 2020 Pendle Pub Walk which will take place on Saturday, June 20th – the day before Father’s Day.

The walk, which is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside and Pendleside Hospice, raises money for Pendleside, with £5 of each registration fee going to local charities supported by the Rotary Club.

This year it is expected that more than 2,000 walkers will take part in the 10-mile walk (approx), which is made up of a combination of countryside and road-walking.

The walk is a circular route through some of Pendle’s most scenic countryside including Fence, Barley, Roughlee, Blacko, Higherford and Barrowford. Along the route there will be official venues for you to purchase refreshments and live entertainment.

Once again, it is going to have two starting points, so walkers (and their dogs!) can choose to set off from the Village Hall in Barley, with The Pendle Inn as the first pub en-route, or from

The Sparrowhawk in Fence. Walkers are asked to start from their chosen point between 10am-noon. Registration is £20 for adults and £10 for children.

Further information is available at www.pendleside.org.uk and www.pendlepubwalk.co.uk