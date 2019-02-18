Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge 2019: New Burnley company among first to sign up

A newly-formed Burnley recruitment company have sped out the blocks by signing up for the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge with their new MD saying they wanted "to give back to the community."

Along with 32 other local companies, M65 Jobsearch have wasted no time in committing to this year's challenge which sees businesses take £50 given to them by Pendleside Hospice and turn it into as much money as possible over a four month period from June to September to then donate the funds raised back to the hospice.

"We’ve been warmly welcomed by the people and businesses of Burnley and Pendle and we wanted to do something to give back to the community," said Mark Wiggan, Managing Director of the company, which was formed from M65 Recruitment and JobSearch last year. "The Corporate Challenge is such a great initiative by the hospice we thought this would be the ideal way to raise some money and have fun at the same time.

“Everyone from Pendle knows the great work that the hospice does," Mark added. "Most of us have at some point experienced friends or family with life-limiting illnesses and it’s both humbling and inspiring to see the amazing support that is provided by the hospice.”

Christina Cope from Pendleside Hospice added: “We’re really grateful to have so many local businesses like M65 Jobsearch taking part in the challenge. The corporate Challenge has grown a lot since we first came up with the idea in 2015 and it’s very encouraging and gratifying to see it become a regular fixture in the diaries of so many companies as well as seeing new companies getting involved every year like M65 Jobsearch.

"The hospice has to raise over £3m a year from donations in order to continue our work, so initiatives like the Corporate Challenge are vital to us," she added, with last year’s challenge having raised over £157,000 thanks to 42 companies from Burnley and Pendle.