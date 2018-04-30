Pendleside Hospice car raffle moves into gear

The long-running and ever-popular Pendleside Hospice Car Raffle has just been launced.

The launch in St James’s Street was attended by hospice representatives and volunteers, as well as chief executive Helen McVey, and Keith Jackson, of Burnley and Pendle Freemasons.

The draw to win a brand new Mini will take place on Saturday October 6th when the winner will have the option of taking the car or £10,000 cash prize.

Tickets priced at just £2 each are available now on the hospice website or by calling the fund-raising department on 01282 440120.