Pendle woman in Downing Street pensions protest

A Pendle woman was among a delegation that marched on Downing Street to hand over a book that documents the experiences of hundreds of women who have been hit hard by pension changes.

Sally Lambert, who is from Barnoldswick, was among a group who travelled to the capital to present the book to the Prime Minister.

It puts the national spotlight on hundreds of women born in the 1950's who have been hit hard financially by the changes to the age at which women receive their pension.

While Women Against State Pension Inequality, known as WASPI, agrees with equalisation it does not agree with the unfair way changes were implemented.

Because of the way the increases were brought in, hundreds of thousands of women born in the 1950s (on or after 6th April 1951) have been hit particularly hard.

Sally explained: "We are angry that we have been treated unfairly and unequally just because of the day we were born.

"Significant changes to the age we receive our state pension have been imposed upon us with a lack of appropriate notification, with little or no notice and much faster than we were promised – some of us have been hit by more than one increase.

"As a result, hundreds of thousands of us are suffering financial hardship, with not enough time to re-plan for our retirement."

Sally is proactive in undertaking research, compiling reports, creating twitter storms, conducting surveys and sharing stories.

She added: "The majority of our members only found out in their late 50's about the delay in collecting our pensions.

"I recently did a survey asking questions about the 'Education Programme' government keep telling us about, such as the leaflets, the articles in women's magazines and TV advert.

" I knew that most members hadn't seen any of this, but the answers shocked me.

"I received a good response of over 500 in most of the questions, and the answers were a resounding 'no' they hadn't seen the above mentioned literature and only one person had vaguely seen the TV ad."

The Government claims it sent out letters to the many women affected but survey results revealed that only a "handful" had received one anf that was only when they sought out a pension forecast themselves and then some received confusing information.

Sally added: "We all tend to get rather annoyed when we hear government repeat their statements saying we only have to wait an extra 18 months, this simply is not true, we have a long hard six year wait.

"The government try the guilt trip with an attempt to divide young and old when they say the young will be paying for our pensions and face debt, but this is simply not true as we have already paid our contributions for 45-51 years, that's a long time paying for other people's pensions,

"it is therefore unfair that when we reach our retirement age, set at 60, when we began our working journey, we are refused.

"Youngsters will be doing exactly the same as we have done, pay as you go to pay pensions and benefits, they are no different to us, except we began paying into the system at the age of 15 or 16.

"We feel it is unacceptable to force a six year delay in paying our pensions. This is our grievance."

WASPI has gained support from several MPs and Sally was among a group who managed to get into the Central Lobby of the House of Commons to meet MPs Rosie Duffield and John Grogan.