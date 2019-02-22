Pendle volunteers whip up charity dinner at Nelson's ACE Centre

A team of Pendle volunteers cooked up a charitable storm at a fund-raising dinner in Nelson.

The event, which included a Mystic Night, took place at The ACE Centre last Saturday.

It was organised by volunteers at Minhaj Welfare Foundation (MWF) and supported by Pendle Community Radio in aid of orphan and needy children in Pakistan.

Ghayoor Moiz Mustafa Qawwal and Brothers, from Karachi, Pakistan, gave a magical Qawwali (traditional Sufi music) performance. The Qawwals are traditional singers who have been carrying an 800-year-old legacy.

MEP Sajjad Karim said: “I have been following the progress of Minhaj Welfare Foundation for the past 20 years. I am proud to see it grow as a reputable organisation around the world.”

More than £40,000 was raised on the night to help support almost 1500 orphan and needy children in Pakistan.

MEP Wajid Khan said “It was great to see such a high-profile event organised in Nelson, the home of Minhaj Welfare.”