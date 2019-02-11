Pendle Spring Meadows housing development gets thumbs-up from Burnley estate agent

A new housing development of family properties in Pendle has been called a "huge boost" to the area by a Burnley-based estate agent.

In a widely-welcomed move to provide more quality new build family homes, Beck Homes' Spring Meadows development in Colne aims to make the town a more sought-after location, with the company having been eyeing up the project for a few years.

“This area of Colne is an extremely sought after location, but until now buyers in the area have had little choice, with very few quality homes coming to market," said Ben Wilkinson, MD of Beck Homes. "We felt that Pendle would really benefit from a high quality development of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom family homes.”

Spring Meadows is set to launch over half term later this month and will be ready for occupation in the Spring, with Beck Homes teaming up with Petty Estate Agents to get a feel for the local market.

“It was important to us that Petty had a good working knowledge of the local area and that they’re well-established, well-known, and well-respected with a similar ethos to our own," Ben said of the partnership, with Ian Bythell, Residential Director at Petty, adding: “It will be a huge boost and provide additional high quality housing stock to the area.”