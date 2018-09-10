Pendle sporting facilities to put on free events for National Fitness Day

Pendle Leisure Trust is throwing open its doors to provide free activities as part of National Fitness Day.

National Fitness Day, which takes place on Wednesday, September 26th, will see a huge range of free events and taster sessions take place across the country and Pendle Leisure Trust’s four sporting facilities will be no exception.

Throughout the UK, more than 20,000 free events will take place in gyms, leisure centres, parks, high streets, schools, universities and workplaces as more than five million people lace up their trainers and embrace being active for the day.

At Pendle Wavelengths in Nelson, Pendle Leisure Centre, Colne, West Craven Sports Centre, Barnoldswick and Seedhill Athletics and Fitness Centre, Nelson, anyone over 16 years of age will be able to take part in free gym sessions and exercise classes.

Pendle Leisure Trust’s Operational Manager, Quammer Iqbal, said: “National Fitness Day is the biggest and most visible annual celebration of physical activity of the year; so, of course, we want to get involved with us being the main provider of health and fitness in Pendle.

“This day is a chance for us to highlight the role physical activity plays in our lives and help us raise awareness of its importance in helping Pendle residents lead healthier and active lifestyles, while championing the fun of fitness at the same time.

“On September 26th, anyone over 16 years of age can simply turn at any Pendle Leisure Trust centre and enjoy a free gym session or book a free exercise classe at a centre of their choice.”

Steven Ward, CEO of National Fitness Day organiser ukactive added: “National Fitness Day is a fantastic chance to spotlight physical activity and the role it plays in creating a healthier nation. Last year we got five million people moving and this year we want to go even bigger – giving everyone the chance to experience the fun of fitness.“