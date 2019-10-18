Pendle school scoops top sports award for fourth year in a row

Celebrations are happening at a village primary school that has been named as Pendle Primary School of the Year in the Lancashire Sports Awards for the fourth year running.

The awards, organised by Active Lancashire, are the largest celebration of amateur sport in the county with the aim to showcase best sporting practice and celebrate sporting achievements.

Springfield has been recognised for the variety of sports clubs they provide free of charge including athletics, hockey, tennis, netball, multi-skills and girls’ football. The clubs are offered to all children regardless of age or ability.

The school has enjoyed success at various sporting events throughout the year to help clinch this accolade again.

In the summer four of the cricket teams represented Pendle in the county finals. The girl’s cricket team were crowned county champions, beating teams from throughout the North West and they were interviewed about their success on BBC Radio Lancashire.

The indoor athletic’s team became county runners up for the second year running and on the same day

the badminton team won the Pendle Badminton Competition.

Following success at local competitions, the school represented Pendle in hockey, orienteering, athletics and tennis at the Spa Lancashire Youth Games held at Blackpool in July.

In addition to the sports clubs, the school is signed up to the Daily Mile initiative in which every child

participates. In June eight runners represented the school in the county cross country championships, with

two placed in the top five.

Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said: " This is another wonderful achievement for our children and their

teachers. It recognises their hard work and dedication to training throughout the year."

The school will now be Pendle Primary School nominee in a bid for the county title at the 2019 Lancashire Sports Awards to be held at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Hyndburn in November.