Pendle school making a blooming great effort to help garden project spring into life

A Pendle school's project to encourage children to appreciate nature has been given a helping hand.

A large bag of daffodil bulbs was presented to Colne's Park Primary School by Dorothy Lord who heard about the school's ambitions from her grandson Lennon.

A image of the lovely planters at Park Primary School taken by Naz Alam

Dorothy bought the bulbs from Stells Famous Pet Stores, who supplied them at cost after hearing about the project.

And Alice Mann, who is vice chairman of Colne in Bloom went along to the presentation to hand out flyers about the various projects and competitions run by the group which also works in close collaboration with local schools.

Following the presentation guests were given a tour of the school which included a chance to see the various flower planters in the schoolyard which are designed to look eye catching and pretty but also have the purpose of engaging the children by nurturing their interest and developing their green fingered skills.

There was also an opportunity to see the 'gardening club' area, used for growing vegetables, which the school hopes to bring back into use in 2020 once renovation work is complete.

The school also has access to another piece of land, a short distance away, which it is planning to use for the children and a little butterfly garden has already been created there.

Fundraising is underway for a new outdoor gym area and staff and some parents recently took part in the Manchester Half Marathon to boost the fund. Anyone who would like to help is asked to go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/parkprimary

