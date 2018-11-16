Pendle's new art space The Garage will open its doors tomorrow

An exciting new art space for Burnley and Pendle will be officially opened tomorrow.

'The Garage', a new art space in Brierfield, at Northlight, on part of the former cotton mill site, will opens its doors to the public tomorrow, starting with a musical procession from Brierfield Library at 11am.

The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. James Starkie, will cut the ribbon, and there will be food stalls, talkaoke and a qawwali band performance from Chand Ali Khan Qawwal at 1-30pm.

The new development is the next big step for not-for-profit organisation In-Situ, enabling it to continue its vital role within the arts and cultural sector, working alongside partners and the local community.

The redeveloped, eco-friendly building features an art library, exhibition space, a community garden, events space including a pop up cinema, and artists accommodation, creating a permanent and innovative arts space.

It has been made possible with £348,000 of Arts Council England investment as part of their capital funding programme and a generous lease from PEARL.

PEARL is the pioneering joint venture company of Pendle Council and Nelson based contractors and developers Barnfield Construction, which owns Northlight.

Paul Hartley organisation and community at In-Situ, said: “We are thrilled to be part of breathing new life into the Northlight development. It has been an amazing journey from temporarily using empty spaces to having a permanent home in Brierfield.

“The Garage will not only be a home for the In-Situ team, but a space offering creative possibilities for anyone”

Councillor Paul White, leader of Pendle Council and a PEARL board member, said: “It’s fantastic to see our ambitious plans for a new living, working, learning, leisure and cultural destination for the North West coming to fruition.

“The historic mill offices are the new HQ for Lancashire Adult Learning. And Burnley Football Club in the Community is creating superb leisure facilities next door to The Garage, in the mill’s high warehouse."