Pendle's £21m. of Lottery funding over last 25 years

New figures reveal more than £21m. of National Lottery funding has been invested in Pendle since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

A wide variety of local projects have received National Lottery funding over the last 25 years:

• The largest National Lottery grant in the area was the £2m. for the Whitefield and Lomeshaye Townscape and Heritage Initiative in 2000.

• The first ever National Lottery grant in the area was the £1m. for the West Craven dual use dry sports centre and learner pool at Barnoldswick in 1995.

• The majority of National Lottery grants are for less than £10,000 such as the £8,750 to Volunteer Pendle to promote volunteering opportunities for young people in 2017.

