Pendle residents' warning after intruders target properties three times in a week

Burglars, who stole treasured family heirlooms and dozens of other items in a night-time raid on neighbours' sheds in Pendle, returned to the scene of their crime and helped themselves to another haul.



Residents in Waterside, Colne, were devastated when the intruders returned to their homes last Tuesday and helped themselves to expensive gardening equipment and power tools.

The silver tea set that was stolen in the raid at Waterside, Colne.

The ruthless intruders used a hacksaw to cut through a padlock on one of the shed doors and a hasp on another door.

Just five days earlier raiders broke into the same row of sheds and stole equipment and also a treasured collection of family heirlooms belonging to retired GP Caroline Palmer. The haul included a silver tea set, pewter dish and ornamental vases that belonged to her grandparents.

Caroline made an appeal to antique dealers across the North West to be on the look out for the items in case they were offered any of them.

A day after the second break-in a resident in nearby Lenches Road discovered intruders had removed part of the roof of their shed to gain entry and help themselves to an expensive haul of gardening, engineering, woodwork and DIY equipment and copper tubing.

A possible accomplice was caught on the next door neighbour's CCTV footage looking around the area and also talking on a mobile phone.

Caroline said: "The footage has been shared with the police but we want to get the message out there to alert residents to be vigilant to what is happening."

Anyone who has information about the break-ins is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number EG 1808779.