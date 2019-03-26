Pendle pub landlord hits the right note after music event raises £2,000 for Downs Syndrome support group

A caring pub landlord has raised £2,148 for a cause that is very close to his heart.

The Sing for the Extra One (chromosone) event was the second John Hargadon has held at his Colne pub for the East Lancashire Down Syndrome support group.

John and Caroline Hargadon with their little boy Brody who was born with Downs Syndrome.

Hundreds packed into the Duke of Lancaster for the event which included performances by live groups including Arctic Monkeys cover band Beneath the Boardwalk, James LA McGarvey and Amy Colvin, a barbecue and a performance by students from the Stevie D dance school.

There was also a raffle with over 60 prizes.

John and his wife Caroline, who have seven children, staged the event for the support group to say thanks for the help it has given them since their son, Brody, was born with Downs Syndrome last year.

John said: "It was a great day and lots of people came along to watch the bands.

"The support group have been amazing. Not only do they support families, they have monthly meetings and help raise awareness of the condition."