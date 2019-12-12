Pendle pub chain lands prestigious national award

Pendle's Seafood Pub Company has been named as Food-led Pub Company of the Year at a prestigious award ceremony in London.

Restaurant Magazine’s R200 Awards recognise the most innovative pub operators in the multi-site restaurant sector.

The win follows The Assheton Arms, one of the Group’s sites being names as Dining Pub of The Year in September of this year.

The R200 club is made up of the UK’s leading restaurant group operators, and is run by Restaurant magazine.

The evening saw household names like Pizza Express, Wagamama and The Alchemist take home awards.

In the category which saw off competition from Raymond Blanc’s White Brasserie Company, Anglian Country Inns and Youngs the accolade was presented to Seafood Pub Company.

Managing director Joycelyn Neve said: “I’m always really proud whenever we win a local or national accolade, but every time I’m most proud of our staff, it’s a great achievement and it’s down to their commitment and their passion for what we believe in.

“We’re proud of our pubs, and we’re proud to serve the best quality ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere across all ten of our venues.

“It’s so important to know that our customers love what we do; that feedback is invaluable to us, but it’s always nice to get that extra recognition for our commitment to quality from

people in the industry.

“The R200 awards are voted for by industry peers, which means that our own competitors and friends have chosen us, which is quite something."