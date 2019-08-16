Pendle property firm recognised under 'good landlord' scheme

A company with properties in Padiham has become the latest to be recognised for its professional approach to looking after its houses and tenants.

A representative from Premier Property Management was presented with an accreditation certificate to mark its successful application to Burnley Council’s Good Landlord and Agent Scheme.

Through property inspections and an audit of its management procedures, Premier, which is based in Barnoldswick, showed it has a professional approach and the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully manage private rented properties.

The accreditation certificate was presented to Vicki Turner from Premier by Coun. Ivor Emo, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure.

Vicki said: “As a small family owned and run business I was delighted to gain this accreditation from GLAS. It shows that working with good landlords and trades to maintain and look after properties is key.

“We have found that the properties we manage in the selective licensing areas have benefited from the scheme greatly, with the areas improving all the time.”

The latest presentation brings the total number of managing agents accredited to the new code of practice to 15.

The others are: Belvoir Lettings (Burnley), RPC (Rehman Property Consultancy), Sycamore Letting Company Ltd (Accrington), The Bee Hive, Falcon & Foxglove, Eafield & Maple (Lettings) Ltd, IMC (North West), Kes Properties Limited, Petty estate agents, Jon Simon estate agents, 2Let Burnley, Keenans Letting Agents, Etherington Property Management and Discover Property Management.

Coun. Emo said: “I am delighted to see yet another property company become part of our Good Landlord Accreditation Scheme. The council has always been more than happy to work with good landlords and to recognise the hard work they put in.”