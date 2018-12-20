Pendle primary school kids put on a show at Blackpool and Burnley dance festivals

Students at a Nelson primary school have had an extremely exciting few weeks, performing a range of regional dances after working with a choreographer from Sanderson Dance.

Putting on an excellent show involving a taste of myriad cultural shimmies and shakes, students from Walverden Primary School took part in a number of regional dance festivals which saw the Year 6s dance to a hip-hop routine at Burnley Mechanics during the Gotta Dance Festival while the Year 3s and 4s showed off their moves in the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool as part of the School of Dance Festival.

"I was amazed at how quickly they learnt the routine and at how confidently they performed on stage," said one of the children's teachers of the Year 6s' performance. "I would like to thank Kira from Sanderson Dance for choreographing such a wonderful routine."

Speaking about her students' efforts in Blackpool, another teacher added: "They looked absolutely amazing and had an experience that will live with them forever. The children said that they were thrilled to dance on the same dance floor as the stars of Strictly Come Dancing."