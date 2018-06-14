Pendle Peace Walks out to promote cultural diversity

Aiming to promote community integration, two Peace Walks organised by Building Bridges Pendle are taking place later this month in an effort to promote the area's shared identity and cultural diversity.



Described as "celebrations of community, art, and culture," the two walks reflect Building Bridges Pendle's mission of bringing people together, with the theme of the walks being ‘Celebrating Culture’ and families encouraged to decorate flags to showcase on the day.

Taking place on Saturday, 30th June from 10.30am to 12.00pm, the walks will follow routes along main roads and scenic canal paths, with one setting off from St Bartholomew's Church on Church Street in Colne Town Centre, and the second from Pendleside Hospice on Colne Road in Burnley.

“We have put together a very ambitious and high profile event which is aiming to be proactive in bringing people together," said Community Development Officer, Katie Nolan. "The Peace Walk and Festival of Culture are opportunities for local people to come out together in celebration of our identity [and] community pride and have a real sense of belonging in our borough."

At the end of the walks, the two groups will converge at Nelson Town Centre, where there will be a Festival of Culture running along the full length of Market Street from 12.00pm to 4.00pm - a family fun-event which will celebrate people, environment, and culture.

With everything from live music, an interactive art zone for parents and children, funfair rides, storytelling and crafts workshops, a bouncy castle, emergency service vehicles, food court, and talking society activities, the event promising something for everyone to enjoy. All are welcome to attend.

Both the Pendle Peace Walk and the Festival of Culture will be taking place under the banner of the ‘Good Neighbours Project’, which has recently been funded by the Big Lottery’s Reaching Community Fund. Those requiring a flag-making kit or further details can email Building Bridges Pendle at office@buildingbridgespendle.org.uk

"Let’s embrace diversity by taking part!" said Katie.