Pendle model railway exhibition a great success

The Pendle Forest Model Railway Exhibition was an unmitigated success, with the wide range of attractions and displays on offer making the gathering one of the most enjoyable exhibitions yet.

Held at Colne Park High School on November 17th and 18th, the exhibition was warmly received by all attendees, with the excellent models and the impressive show prompting an outpouring of praise from everyone involved/

Archie Cannon-Armstrong (eight) at the controls of a model of Oswaldtwistle Town.

"We were blessed with very pleasant weather over the weekend and things went together almost without a hitch - we had a steady stream of visitors throughout the weekend and when they weren’t admiring the layouts they were sampling the delicious offerings from our catering staff," said David Carter, PFMRS secretary.

"Our success was thanks to all our exhibitors for taking the time to be with us, our traders for providing essential modelling supplies, the catering staff for their delicious meals and all our visitors without whose support we would not have had such a fantastic weekend," he added.

"A special thanks also to the members and friends of the PFMRS without whose help behind the scenes this year’s event would not have been the smooth and enjoyable success it was. Thank you one and all; hope to see you again at the same place in 2019!"