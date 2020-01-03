Pendle man killed in New Year's Day car crash

Police are appealing for a witnesses after a Pendle man was killed in a crash on New Year's Day.



The single vehicle collision happened at around 12-50pm on Wednesday and involved a silver Toyota MR2 with a distinctive maroon coloured soft top roof, which was travelling towards Bolton Abbey on the B6160 from Barden.

A man, in his fifties from Nelson, died at the scene.

The road was closed until 7pm, to allow a full investigation to take place.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who may of seen the vehicle prior to the collision to contact them.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information over to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12200000350, or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.