Pendle man facing counts of assault after allegedly throwing water on child

A 43-year-old man has appeared before Burnley magistrates after he is alleged to have thrown water over a child.

James Andrew Heys faces two counts of assault by beating - one said to involve the youngster - one of affray, and one of possessing an offensive weapon (a wooden pole), all alleged to have taken place in Barrowford earlier this month.

Heys, of Duckworth Street in Barrowford, did not enter pleas to the allegations. The child cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant will have his case heard at Burnley Crown Court and was bailed until July 2nd. He must not contact witnesses.