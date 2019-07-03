Pendle man caught drink-driving after police chase

A "heavy drinker" from Colne has been spared jail for his third drink-drive offence in six years.



Nicholas Stansfield, who was also banned after being convicted of excess alcohol last July, failed to stop for police, who had believed he was speeding. He was chased and stopped in a side street. He was then pursued on foot and detained after a struggle, Burnley magistrates heard.

The court was told how the 52-year-old jobless builder was almost twice the limit when he was tested at the police station. He blew 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The court heard how the defendant was convicted of drink-driving in 2013, as well as last year.

Mr Nick Dearing, defending Stansfield, said he was genuinely fearful of the outcome of the proceedings.

Stansfield acknowledged he had developed a drink problem since his release from custody.

The solicitor continued: "It was deeply traumatic experience and one which he has no wish to repeat, which begs the question why he is back before the court for relatively serious offences."

Mr Dearing said the vehicle did not belong to the defendant. He panicked and his behaviour at first was not great. The solicitor said: "Upon his arrest he is thereafter cooperative."

Stansfield was determined to try and address his drinking. Mr Dearing told the hearing: "The probation service say it is deeply problematic, if not a genuine risk to his long -term health."

The defendant, of Keighley Road, Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on Keighley Road, falling to stop, no insurance and driving whilst disqualified, on June 15th.

He was given a 12-month community order, with a nine -month alcohol treatment requirement and 15 rehabilitation days. Stansfield was banned for three years and was fined £120, with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The Bench, who told the defendant he had been "entirely reckless", added: "We have stood back from the custody threshold to give you this help."