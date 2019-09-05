Pendle Leisure Centre to reopen soon as refurbishment work nears completion

Refurbishment work is almost complete at Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne and on schedule to reopen to customers this month.

The part refurbishment of the Pendle Leisure Trust facility is being made possible thanks to funding from Sport England and Pendle Borough Council.

The work, which will be part-funded by Sport England’s Community Asset Fund, includes an extension to the gym, refurbishing the reception area and dryside changing facilities, replacing the sports hall floor, updating the lighting and decorating it.

Sport England’s Community Asset Fund is a programme dedicated to enhancing spaces within local communities that give people the opportunity to be active.

Through this, Sport England’s aim is to help local organisations to create good customer experiences and facilities that benefit their community for years to come.

The re-vamped sports hall, with reduced impact flooring and improved lighting, will re-open on Monday, September 9th and the newly extended gym – with brand new functional area – will re-open on Saturday, September 14th.

Pendle Leisure Centre’s assistant manager, Samantha Lamb, said: “The new sports hall will have reduced impact flooring, which will be very beneficial for our customers; for the shock absorbant floor will help disperse the impact away from their joints, giving them an improved sports and exercise experience.

“The gym is being extended to create a new functional area, housing the existing and very popular, multi-functional Rig, plus, a brand new plate-loaded kit, which is very rare for a local authority leisure facility to be able to provide.

“We would love people to pop along to see the improvements for themselves.”

Pendle Leisure Trust’s chief executive, Alison Goode, added: “We are delighted to have received this funding which has enabled us to make changes to this tired facility that we have been longing to improve for some time.

“The refurbishment to the dryside of the centre will improve partnerships with local clubs and community groups; encourage new users to the centre; provide a higher standard of facilities; offer new areas of activity; increase usage of the centre and improve the overall experience for customers.”

The leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, added: “I’m delighted that Pendle Leisure Trust is undertaking this refurbishment to help them offer an excellent facility to Pendle residents.”