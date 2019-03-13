After seven previous successful years, Pendle Jobs Fair is back again this year.

The 2019 fair is set to be one of the best with employers and training providers queuing for a stall ready to share their opportunities.

Top local employers and successful training providers will be on hand to share their expertise and highlight the range of careers available, with many offering one-on-one advice and mock interviews.

Organised by Pendle’s MP Andrew Stephenson, the Pendle Jobs Fair is intended for people of all ages wishing to broaden their horizons on jobs, employment, volunteering and training.

Mr Stephenson said: “If you’re looking for work, a new career direction, or to expand your skill range, come along to the event and see what companies and training providers in Pendle have to offer. I hope to see you there.”

The Jobs Fair will be held on Friday March 22nd, at the Colne Municipal Theatre, Albert Road. The event starts at 11am and will run on until 3pm. You don’t need to book a place to attend, just turn up on the day.