Pendle fund-raisers enjoy fun Beetle drive at Banny's Restaurant, Colne

Pendle people came together for charitable fun during a Beetle drive and delicious fish and chip feast.

Organiser Val Standage and MC Maggie Cannon, of Pendle Hill Fundraisers for Cancer Research, led the annual event at Banny’s Restaurant, Boundary Mill, Colne, last Thursday.

A fantastic £446.57 was raised for cancer research.

Participants tried their luck at games of Beetle while Cliff Meehan and his staff served up an excellent fish supper.

The winning team comprised Gemma and George Hopkinson, who scored a grand total of 359 points, closely followed by Thomas and Joseph Hopkinson with 350!

Luke Southfield (12), Erin Fairclough (8) and Maria Walmsley (5) were crowned the winners of an art competition to draw the best beetle.

There were two raffles, a traditional one for adults and a balloon raffle for young people.