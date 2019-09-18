Pendle fitness fanatics' joy as leisure centre refurb work finishes

Pendle Leisure Centre is looking healthier than ever following much-needed refurbishment work.



The work, which has been part-funded by Sport England’s Community Asset Fund, along with Pendle Council’s contribution, includes an extension to the gym, refurbishing the reception area and dryside changing facilities, replacing the sports hall floor, updating the lighting and decorating it.

Sport England’s Community Asset Fund is a programme dedicated to enhancing spaces within local communities that give people the opportunity to be active.

Through this, Sport England’s aim is to help local organisations to create good customer experiences and facilities that benefit their community for years to come.

The re-vamped sports hall, which boasts reduced impact flooring and improved lighting and the newly extended gym with brand new functional area has already proven a hit with users.

Pendle Leisure Centre’s assistant manager, Samantha Lamb, said: “The new sports hall floor will be very beneficial for our customers; for the shock absorbent floor will help disperse the impact away from their joints, giving them an improved sports and exercise experience.

“The gym has been extended to create a new functional area, housing the existing and very popular, multi-functional rig, plus, a brand new plate-loaded kit, which is very rare for a local authority leisure facility to be able to provide. We are delighted with the results – and so are our customers.”

Pendle Leisure Trust’s chief executive, Alison Goode, added: “We are delighted to have received this funding which has enabled us to make changes to this tired facility that we have been longing to improve for some time.

“It proves that even in these tough times, we want and do continue to improve our facilities for the people of Pendle. Being a not-for-profit organisation means every pound the Trust makes is re-invested back into our facilities and activities, which we are very proud of. Additional funding such as this enables us to improve the facilities further.”

Charles Johnston, property director at Sport England, added: “We know that having the right sporting offer that meets the needs of the local community is critical to getting the nation active.

“We’re proud to have helped Pendle Leisure Trust modernise its facilities at Pendle Leisure Centre, which will provide an improved environment for the whole community to be more physically active.”