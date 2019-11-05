Pendle duo hoping to make a difference with new digital marketing agency

Two creative powerhouses from Pendle have joined forces to form an innovative digital marketing agency.

Joe Lord (29), from Trawden, and Jay Stansfield (39), from Colne, created Voidwell Ltd as a way of helping local businesses stand out from the crowd.

The pair met through a shared love of creativity while working on a project together and have recently moved into new premises in Skipton, above vegan shop Live Well.

Jay said Voidwell Ltd was a company with a social-first mindset, well-versed in video, animation, audio production and photography, with each partner having had years of experience operating as sole-traders in their individual fields.

“It’s such an exciting time,” said Jay, who has enjoyed a successful career in the music industry since the age of 15. “It’s all happened so effortlessly and we’re both really looking forward to producing some rich, creative content for local businesses.”

Drawing from his experiences as a photographer, videographer and designer, Joe has a wealth of industry knowledge while Jay has been producing music and creating animations for over 15 years.

They hope to make a big impact in Yorkshire as well as a little closer to home over the border and become an integral part of the business community, not only in the north but internationally as well.