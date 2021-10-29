Pendle derelict building 'well alight' when fire crews arrived

A derelict building in Walton Lane, Colne, was "well alight" when firefighters arrived on scene yesterday evening (Thursday).

By Faiza Afzaal
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:38 am

Three fire engines from Nelson, Colne and Hyndburn, together with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, attended the incident just after 7pm.

The fire involved a derelict building approximately 10x10m in size that was well alight when crews arrived.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used one hose reel jet and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire. They remained in attendance for four-and-a-half hours."

