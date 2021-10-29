Pendle derelict building 'well alight' when fire crews arrived

Three fire engines from Nelson, Colne and Hyndburn, together with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, attended the incident just after 7pm.

The fire involved a derelict building approximately 10x10m in size that was well alight when crews arrived.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used one hose reel jet and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire. They remained in attendance for four-and-a-half hours."