Pendle charity makes desperate appeal following devastating earthquake in Kashmir

An urgent appeal has been made to Burnley and Pendle residents following yesterday's devastating earthquake in Mirpur, Kashmir.

Nelson-based charity HNCO is working with the Muslim Hands team in Pakistan to raise funds as part of an emergency relief project.

Families in Kashmir affected by the earthquake

Around 4pm yesterday a 10km/6-mile earthquake devastated the surrounding areas of Mirpur city, in Kashmir. Buildings collapsed, homes shook to the ground, and most dramatically a huge chasm of a crack opened up on a main road, engulfing cars and buses.

Now, 24 hours after this horrific event HNCO – in collaboration with Muslim Hands – is appealing for donations to help the with the relief, rescue and recovery mission around Mirpur.

Gemma Emmerson, from the charity, said: "The top priority is to keep survivors safe, provide them shelter, food and clothing; treat the injured, assisting with the burden of medical teams and supplies; help with the recovery effort to find those who are missing and trapped; and overall prevent the further loss of life.

"Temporary shelters have already been set up but resources are in short supply and risk running out entirely if more help isn’t sent to Mirpur immediately."

To find out more about HNCO, or to make a donation, please visit hajjahnazihacharity.co.uk, emailing info@hajjahnazihacharity.co.uk or calling 0800 009 8088