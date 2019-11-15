Pendle camper company’s unique collaboration is a winner

A global chocolate company called on a Pendle campervan firm to help bring their health and wellbeing campaign to the road last month.

Unique Camper Hire provided Ritter Sports with three VW vans for the firm’s nationwide #PositivityFuel competition.

The German-based company held roadshows in seven cities across the UK where they offered members of the public the chance to enter a competition to try and win a once-in-a-lifetime campervan adventure.

Glenn Stock, director of Unique Camper Hire, said: “The prize was a five-day trip around the UK in a campervan, which is when we became involved.

“We provided three campers wrapped in the Ritter Sports logo for 10 days. The vans were delivered to the winners at their homes and collected from various UK airports.”

The winners travelled to The Lake District, Cornwall, Merseyside, Kent, Norfolk, Cambridge, Brighton, London visiting places including The Eden Project, Kents Cavern, Wash National Nature Reserve, The Beatles Museum and Honister Slate Mine.

“It was actually Ritter Sports’ marketing firm that got in touch with us about this,” said Glenn, who started Unique Camper Hire last year. “They sent us all the designs and we had the vans wrapped. We loved doing it and it’s something we’d definitely be interested in doing again if the right opportunity presented itself.

“The business has continued to grow since we started up last year and we were fully booked this summer. We spoke with the winners after they’d finished with the campers and they loved them. Some of them even wanted to know how they’d go about buying one.

“People tend to associate campers with the summer but these families used them during the two-week October half-term holidays; so it goes to show that campervan holidays are an option all year round.”