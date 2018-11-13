Pendle brothers’ pedal power raises £50k

Blacko brothers James and John Dent tackled steep climbs to pedal a gruelling 630 miles over six days raising a staggering £50,000.

The fundraising duo were among a team of 19 riders taking part in the “MacVelo” ride from London to Cairngorms in Scotland.

Although they aimed to raise £63,000 – £100 for every mile – to be split between Alzheimer’s Research UK and Cancer Research UK in memory of their grandmother, Helen Roll, who died last year, they are very close to their fundraising target having already raised £50,000.

The former pupils of Walton High School, Nelson, have taken part in various charity bike rides in the past, which have taken them through Europe finishing in cities such as Barcelona, Florence and Venice.

Having completed their latest epic cycle ride feat, James said: “The challenge was really hard. The distance was not the main problem, it was the relentless nature of the British hills, which really took it’s toll on day three.

“Day three was the toughest day, riding 100 miles from the Peak District to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales and climbing 3,200 metres of extremely steep hills.

“The leg’s were sore! That day we stopped for lunch in Howarth and being extremely tired and seeing signs for Colne was a real test!”

The MacVelo team consisted of 18 riders and a volunteer support crew.

Their route took them through the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales, Lake District, Scottish low lands and the Cairngorms – cycling over 100 miles per day. “

James said: “Like past challenges, overall it was a great experience and the team effort kept the momentum going which ultimately resulted in us reaching the finish line in the Cairngorms, in Scotland, having ridden over 600 miles within the timeframe set.

“The weather was generally okay, but we did have a few days at the start which were extremely wet and cold.

“Riding for at least seven hours a day, the weather plays a key part in the progress of the challenge!

“Our group goal was to raise £60,000 for the two charities and we are currently at £50,000 so still a little more needed to reach the target.

“The charity close to mine and my brother’s heart is Cancer Research having lost family and friends to cancer and more recently our grandmother. People can still donate if they wish to.”

Anyone wishing to pledge support can do so by logging onto:http://ttps://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=MacveloRideforReserach&isTeam=true