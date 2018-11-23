Pedestrian ramp set to re-open in Burnley's Market Square

The pedestrian ramp in Market Square, Burnley, will re-open on Monday.



The ramp that links the ground floor Market Square with Burnley Market and the balcony shops has been closed for several weeks, with customers using alternative routes.

Now customers will be able to enter and exit the balcony using the ramp once again.

The ramp had been closed to enable demolition works to start on the adjacent former open market site. Demolition of the old cinema complex will commence shortly and continue into the new year.

Burnley Markets manager Marie Shaw said: “We’re delighted to be re-opening this entrance and would like to thank customers for their patience during this time.”

The ramp will re-open in time for Christmas shopping in the market and for shoppers to visit and enjoy the new Market Kitchen food court.