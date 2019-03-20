Peaky Blinders charity night to bring a touch of 1920s glam to Burnley

A night of flat caps and fine dining awaits guests to a Peaky Blinders-themed charity night in Burnley next week.

Organised by Burnley marketing firm +24 Marketing, the Three Peakys fancy dress fundraising bash takes places at The Palazzo, Grimshaw Street, on Thursday, March 28th.

+24 Marketing is organising the event in support of three team members who are taking part in Pendleside Hospice's National Three Peaks Challenge.

The event will help managing director Dave Walker, marketing manager Sam Keenan and head of creative Rik Holden raise more than £500 each to take part in the charity feat.

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal and a complimentary drink on arrival, and will be entertained by a magician, horse-racing, a charity auction and more.

Tickets are £35 per person or £300 for a table of 10. They are available from The Palazzo or a member of the +24 team on info@24marketing.co.uk or 01282 792568.