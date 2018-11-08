Pat Smith: How the Burnley wildlife expert created Offshoots' bee-friendly garden at Towneley Park

Burnley Council's wildlife experts are encouraging Burnley and Padiham people to recreate Towneley Park's bee-friendly garden at home.

A trio of environmental champions are offering top tips for picking plants which will provide food and shelter to endangered bees for every season.

Sean Kerr, Pat Smith and Towneley Park ranger Graham want to create a buzz around bees and have offered advice on creating bee-friendly gardens.

Pat Smith and Sean Kerr, the council's parks development officer, have joined forces in the fight to save bees, which pollinate 90% of our food and help to generate approximately £400m for the economy.

Pat, an Offshoots officer, said: "If we lost all our bees, our lives would look fragile and the future would be a scary place.

"We've already lost some species, so the fight to save the rest is urgent. It's up to every one of us to help protect them."

For more information or to find out about voluntary opportunities, send an email to Sean at greenspaces@burnley.gov.uk or call 01282 425011.