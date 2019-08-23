Party time for Burnley students celebrating amazing GCSE success

The celebrations are set to continue into the weekend for students from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College who gained excellent GCSE results.

Molly Heywood was delighted with her two Grade 9s - in History and English Literature. She also achieved two Grade 8s along with three Grade 7s in her 11 passes.

A thumbs up for his GCSE results from Matthew Whitworth (photo Andy Ford)

Molly said: "I want to go onto Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School and study History, English Literature, Sociology and Psychology."

Headboy Matthew Whitworth achieved 10 passes of Grade four and above and will now go onto Burnley College.

"I want to do something sports related," said Matthew who plays for Padiham Youth Team. "I will study PE, Maths and Psychology and maybe do something with Sports Science in the future."

Lance Domingo was in tune as he achieved a Grade 9 in his music. Lance plays the piano and will take his Grade 8 test this year - the highest you can achieve.

Well done to GCSE student Lance Domingo ([photo Andy Ford)

He also got four Grade 8s and three Grade 7s among his GCSE results.

Lance said: "I will go to Nelson and Colne College to study Maths, Chemistry and Biology and do something with science in the future."

